From Literary Hub, a look at the most savage burns of 2017. Power grabs and crackdowns: 2017 has been a great year for authoritarians. Melanie Ehrenkranz on Silicon Valley’s worst apologies of 2017. 2017: The year when incompetence saved America. In 2017, no one has fallen further than Aung San Suu Kyi. A look back at the ups and downs of public opinion in 2017. Drew Magary on the least influential people of 2017. Shut up Taylor Swift, everybody hated 2017. In 2017, everything was a milkshake duck. From Gizmodo, Ryan F. Mandelbaum on the coolest scientific discoveries of 2017; and Kristen V. Brown on the most significant science setbacks of 2017.
From Sapiens, a look at anthropology’s top findings of 2017. 2017 was a year of female rage (and more). How 2017 became a turning point for tech giants. Julia Reinstein on 38 great memes that defined 2017. What national news networks were talking about during 2017. In a year of tumult, were there any positive trends? Claire Felter on ten silver linings in 2017. Michael Harriot on 2017 as the whitest year ever. The worst political predictions of 2017: Spoiler alert — everybody was wrong. The story of America in 2017, if it happened somewhere else. Storms, fires, floods, and heat caused unprecedented destruction in 2017 — why?
2017 was the year that the Internet destroyed our shared reality: How the pro-Trump media, conspiratorial hyperpartisans, and delinquent platforms ushered in two parallel universes of information. The 2018 internet resolution everyone should have: Forget Facebook. In 2018, we will CRISPR human beings. 2018 isn’t looking good for U.S. world relations.