Julie E. Cohen (Georgetown): Property and the Construction of the Information Economy: A Neo-Polanyian Ontology. Steven Klein (Florida): Fictitious Freedom: A Polanyian Critique of the Republican Revival. Fred Block and Margaret Somers on Karl Polanyi in an age of uncertainty: A review essay. Jeremy Smith on how Polanyi best explains Trump, Brexit and the over-reach of economic liberalism. Daniel Luban on the elusive Karl Polanyi. The man from Red Vienna: Robert Kuttner reviews Karl Polanyi: A Life on the Left by Gareth Dale. Jeremy Adelman on Karl Polanyi, the failed prophet of moral economics. The introduction to The Moral Economists: R. H. Tawney, Karl Polanyi, E. P. Thompson, and the Critique of Capitalism by Tim Rogan.