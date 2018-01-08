Brendan Markey‐Towler (Queensland): Anarchy, Blockchain and Utopia: A Theory of Political-Socioeconomic Systems Organised using Blockchain. If James Bond practiced law, it would be international arbitration. New Republic, AlterNet, and Nation Institute had no real HR when abuses occurred. For Democrats, winning more votes isn’t always enough. Trump’s voter fraud crusade is just beginning: The president’s “election integrity” commission has died, but the threat of large-scale voter purges is growing (and more and more). “Fake news”: Wide reach but little impact, study suggests (and more). India’s national ID database with private information of nearly 1.2 billion people was reportedly breached.