Daniel Burston (Duquesne): “It Can’t Happen Here”: Trump, Authoritarianism and American Politics. Trump’s war on the press follows the Mussolini and Hitler playbook. Former prosecutors sound alarm bells over politicization of justice. Jeffrey Toobin on Donald Trump and the rule of law. U.S. “approaching important turning points” in democracy under Trump, per report. American democracy is on a break: Welcome to “Trumpocracy” — a review essay. Trump is not the only threat to America’s democracy — the problems run deeper than our president. Can American democracy withstand its latest assault? Christian Caryl reviews How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt. If authoritarianism is looming in the US, how come Donald Trump looks so weak? (and more)

How 9/11 triggered democracy’s decline: The attack spawned wars to export democracy abroad, while degrading it at home. Roger Berkowitz on the four prejudices underlying our crises of democracy.