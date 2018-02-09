From PostEverything, we’re embarking on an unusual fiscal experiment: High deficit spending at low unemployment. From Forbes, Stan Collender on the real reason the GOP doesn’t want to do a budget this year; and on the Trump budget legacy: A permanent $1 trillion federal deficit. In shocker, deficit explodes yet again under Republican rule. Republicans stopped sabotaging the economy because they have the White House now: Their policy is simply to support fiscal contraction under Democratic presidents and fiscal expansion under Republican ones. “There is tactical method to the GOP’s apparent deficit madness. It is absolutely necessary that unified GOP governments run enormous deficits so that they can use those deficits to block Democrat’s from expansions of social welfare programs”.

Fellow progressives, let us shed our fiscal handcuffs. Why the debate over the budget deficit is so confusing and frustrating.