Dec 13 2016 Shock Waves: A Syllabus for the End Times Fuck Theory

I'D LIKE TO START WITH A SIMPLE BUT EXPANSIVE ASSERTION: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety.

To put it simply, contradiction is an opposition between "this" and "not-this." Only one of the two can obtain at once; only one half of a contradiction can be true at once. A contrariety, on the other hand, is an opposition between two poles that describe a spectrum or difference of degrees. A single entity—your body, say—can be a little of both at once. "True"/"false" is an example of a contradiction. "Hot"/"cold" is an example of a contrariety.

So again: The fundamental epistemological problem of recent intellectual history has been the privileging of contradiction over contrariety. You can understand both "recent" and "history" as broadly as you like. Also "intellectual," for that matter. The central conceptual battleground of my assertion is the convoluted, fractured domain often called "theory," that odd, mostly mid-twentieth-century French assortment of ideas that for a certain stratum has either largely replaced or heavily inflected traditional notions of philosophy, politics, activity, and responsibility, and in the process had an enormous impact on creative and artistic activity.

