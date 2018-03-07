Everyone who works for a living is labor — so why are we getting our asses kicked? Arguments pitting white-collar against blue-collar unions are full of holes. White-collar unionization is good for all workers. Michelle Chen on how millennials are keeping unions alive. The new fight for labor rights: To survive in the twenty-first century, the labor movement needs to rethink its strategy. Organized labor is in a life and death struggle — be very scared. How to halt labor’s slow death. Does labor have a death wish? A year ago, many union members broke with their leaders and voted for Donald Trump — he’s done almost nothing to repay them. Unions aren’t obsolete, they’re being crushed by right-wing politics. How the Right’s war on unions is killing the Democratic Party. Democrats paid a huge price for letting unions die.
Ahmed White (Colorado): Its Own Dubious Battle: The Impossible Defense of an Effective Right to Strike. Sarah Jaffe on the rising ghosts of labor in the West Virginia teacher strike. West Virginia teachers get their raise but Republicans vow to have their revenge. West Virginia shows that we can fight back and win — two teachers assess the tentative settlement and what comes next. Will Oklahoma teachers be the next to strike?