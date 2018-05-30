From the Daily Dot, Mike Rothschild goes inside the 25,000 sealed indictments fueling the QAnon conspiracy; and the truth is out there, and r/conspiracy is gonna find it. Trump pulls conspiracy theories from the fringes to the Oval Office. Trump’s latest conspiracy theory might be his craziest yet. Why Trump falsely accuses the media of making up sources. Trump’s plan for political survival: Blame Obama for everything. Tim Hayward (Edinburgh): In Praise of Conspiracy Theory. Joshua Hart and Molly Graether (Union): Something’s Going on Here: Psychological Predictors of Belief in Conspiracy Theories. You can download Conspiracy Panics: Political Rationality and Popular Culture by Jack Bratich (2008).