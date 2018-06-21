Yaniv Roznai (IDC): Israel: A Crisis of Liberal Democracy? Liana Volach and Yaniv Roznai (IDC): Law Reform in Israel. Assaf Razin (Tel Aviv): Israel’s Immigration Story: Winners and Losers. Yinon Cohen (Columbia) and Neve Gordon (Queen Mary): Israel’s Biospatial Politics: Territory, Demography, and Effective Control. The last of the Tzaddiks: David Shulman reviews Rooted Cosmopolitans: Jews and Human Rights in the Twentieth Century by James Loeffler and The Wall and the Gate: Israel, Palestine, and the Legal Battle for Human Rights by Michael Sfard. Donald Trump’s New World Order: Adam Entous on how the President, Israel, and the Gulf states plan to fight Iran — and leave the Palestinians and the Obama years behind.

Landon Schnabel (Indiana) and Conrad Hackett and David McClendon (Pew): Where Men Appear More Religious Than Women: Turning a Gender Lens on Religion in Israel. Adam Kirsch on why Jewish history is so hard to write. The introduction to The Mystery of the Kibbutz: Egalitarian Principles in a Capitalist World by Ran Abramitzky. More Israelis are moving to the U.S. — and staying for good.