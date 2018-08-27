What happens when that goombah from Palookaville becomes President? Why Manafort and Cohen thought they’d get away with it. I’m beginning to suspect these were not in fact the best people. A lone holdout juror actually made it more likely that Paul Manafort will go to jail even if Trump pardons him. Jim Baker on Donald Trump, Twitter and presidential power to interpret the law for the executive branch. Gather round, everyone — it’s time to play “find the collusion”. No collusion? We’ll see — but what about tax fraud? Peter Wehner on the full-spectrum corruption of Donald Trump: Everyone and everything he touches rots.
What will Mueller do? The answer might lie in a by-the-book past. Oona Hathaway on the three options for prosecuting Trump. Republicans secretly study their coming hell. Congressional Republicans are failing the test of Trump (and more: “These 50 people differ from all other Americans”). Why pardoning his associates would be the end of the Trump presidency. Trump’s contempt for the law will be his downfall.