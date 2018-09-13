Cass Sunstein (Harvard): Freedom: The Holberg Lecture, 2018. How Elizabeth Warren is dominating the Democratic presidential race. Eric Levitz on the case for Michael Avenatti 2020. Designing Women creator Linda Bloodworth Thomason goes public with Les Moonves war: Not all harassment is sexual. Les Moonves’s resignation is the most significant #MeToo moment yet. Anna North on Les Moonves and the myth of uncontrollable male desire. Trump’s executive order on elections is a sham. The Trump administration’s new idea for Israeli-Palestinian peace is actually an old, failed idea. Jessica Goldstein interviews Kim Kierkegaardashian, author of My Beautiful Despair: The Philosophy of Kim Kierkegaardashian.
Fatos Selita and Yulia Kovas (Tomsk State): Genes and Gini: What Inequality Means for Heritability. The International Criminal Court is no threat to America, but John Bolton is (and more). C.I.A. drone mission, curtailed by Obama, is expanded in Africa under Trump. Richard Marshall interviews Martha C. Nussbaum, author of The Monarchy of Fear: A Philosopher Looks at Our Political Crisis. 6 years ago, North Carolina chose to ignore rising sea levels — this week it braces for disaster. Incarcerated people will be left behind to face Hurricane Florence despite mass evacuations. Trump diverts millions from FEMA for ICE detentions, calls Puerto Rico “unsung success”. How Florida’s Puerto Rican vote is changing post-Hurricane Maria. “Perfect Trump tweet”.