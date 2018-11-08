From FiveThirtyEight, Clare Malone on how election night defied a single takeaway. Here are the big midterm election races that are still undecided. From Vox, Muslim women, Native Americans, and LGBTQ candidates had a night of historic wins; but why wasn’t the blue wave bigger? Democrats won the popular vote in House races by a big margin — there is a reason that didn’t translate to more seats. How the midterms altered the 2020 redistricting landscape. What the 2018 midterms mean for the Democrats’ gerrymandering dilemma. For the first time in a century, there is only one divided state legislature in America.