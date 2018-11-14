From the Congressional Research Service, a report on Poverty in the United States in 2017: In Brief. David Brady (UC-Riverside): Theories of the Causes of Poverty. Americans want to believe jobs are the solution to poverty — they’re not. Social Security, food stamps, and other programs kept 44 million people out of poverty last year. What are the biggest signs that a community’s children will remain poor? David Leonhardt on a one-question quiz on the poverty trap. The Poor People’s Campaign calls out “policy violence”: The campaign wants to advance a new understanding of poverty as a traumatic experience inflicted by policy-makers. Covering poverty: What to avoid and how to get it right.