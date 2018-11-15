Suzanna Sherry (Vanderbilt): The Imaginary Constitution. Himmler’s antiquity: Alison C. Traweek discusses the racist origins of classics as a discipline. Trump and CNN: Case history of an unhealthy codependency. North Korea’s secret missile bases don’t violate its promises to Trump — it never made any. The psychology of anti-Semitism: Why is prejudice against Jewish people so often expressed in sudden waves of virulent, even exterminatory attacks? Delay, deny and deflect: How Facebook’s leaders fought through crisis. James Sleeper on Republican derangement: A party I respected has gone off the cliff. Here’s why New York is resorting to paying Amazon $3 billion for what Google will do for free.