Arno Tausch (Innsbruck): Africa on the Maps of Global Values: Comparative Analyses, Based on Recent World Values Survey Data. Riccardo Pelizzo (South Pacific), Abel Kinyondo (Dar Es Salaam), and Zim Nwokora (Deakin): Development in Africa. Mahmood Mamdani on the African university. Kim Yi Dionne reviews Political Protest in Contemporary Africa by Lisa Mueller. Dirk Kohnert (Hamburg): Britain and Africa: Heading for the Brexit Rocks. How austerity unravels social ties: The experiences of tight-knit neighborhoods in Mozambique suggest that strict belt-tightening often frays a nation’s social fabric.
Simplice A. Asongu and Nicholas M. Odhiambo (UNISA): Doing Business and Inclusive Human Development in Sub-Saharan Africa. Joyce Banda on why Africa’s women belong at the top. African countries have started to push back against Chinese development aid — here’s why. Acha Leke, Mutsa Chironga, and Georges Desvaux on Africa’s overlooked business revolution. Aminatta Forna on Obama and the legacy of Africa’s Renaissance Generation.