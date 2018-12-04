Katherine Clayton, Jeremy Ferwerda, and Yusaku Horiuchi (Dartmouth): Exposure to Immigration and Admission Preferences: Evidence From France. Is France finally reckoning with its brutal past? Macron’s acknowledgement of French torture during the Algerian war was unprecedented — but what comes next? Ferdinand Mount reviews A Certain Idea of France: The Life of Charles de Gaulle by Julian Jackson. Karina Piser on what France means when it talks about “anti-Semitism”. France’s nickel-rich Pacific territory of New Caledonia voted almost 60 percent to reject independence in a referendum. “Enjoy without restraint”: Sergio Benvenuto on fifty years ago in Paris.
Students blockade schools as French protests spread. France’s “yellow vests” protests against Macron turning deadlier. Paris rocked by worst riots in 50 years: Officials consider declaring a state of emergency after violent protests over worsening living standards. France suspends fuel tax increase that spurred violent protests. France’s violent yellow vest protests are a backlash against more than Macron’s fuel tax.