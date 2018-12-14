Kathleen Thelen (MIT): Regulating Uber: The Politics of the Platform Economy in Europe and the United States. Dozens of bomb threats reported across America in apparent Bitcoin ransom scam. The prophets of cryptocurrency survey the boom and bust: Nick Paumgarten goes inside the ongoing argument over whether Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the blockchain are transforming the world. Bronwen Maddox on how the Brexit drama is changing Britain. Just hold another referendum: There’s nothing democratic about forcing through a Brexit deal that voters in 2016 probably wouldn't have approved. For Emmanuel Macron, how did things get so bad, so fast? The 2018 Golden Dukes Awards nominees are here.

Opioid nation: Marcia Angell reviews Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic by Barry Meier; Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company That Addicted America by Beth Macy; American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts by Chris McGreal; and American Fix: Inside the Opioid Addiction Crisis — and How to End It by Ryan Hampton, with Claire Rudy Foster.