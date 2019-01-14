Deborah Tuerkheimer (Northwestern): Unofficial Reporting in the #MeToo Era. An imperfect victory for democracy in Congo: This is not the outcome that the incumbent president initially wanted. African nations call for recount in DRC election. What if the obstruction was the collusion? Benjamin Wittes on the New York Times’s latest bombshell (and more). Strobe Talbott on how it’s already collusion. On what grounds can the FBI investigate the president as a counterintelligence threat? The FBI can’t neutralize a security threat if the president is the threat. Why the FBI’s investigation into the president was unavoidable. What humpback whales can teach us about alien languages. The Millions will live on, but the indie book blog is dead.
Here is Foreign Policy’s annual list of the top 100 Global Thinkers. The Louvre is returning sculptures to West Africa — here’s how and why Emmanuel Macron made it happen. Rep. Rashida Tlaib cursing got 5 times more coverage on cable news than Rep. Steve King embracing white supremacy. A hard Brexit after all? The dismantling of the State since the 1980s: Brexit is the wrong diagnosis of a real crisis. What Europeans talk about when they talk about Brexit. Why the Singapore model won’t work for the UK post-Brexit. Brexit: Banks are moving $1 trillion out of the UK. Carme Font plans to shed new light on women writers overlooked for centuries. Harry Reid has a few words for Washington. Sure, Pelosi is unpopular — but another Democratic Speaker likely would be too.