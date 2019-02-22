The climate emergency

Are we headed toward the worst-case climate change scenario? (and more) We need to accept we’re likely underestimating the climate crisis. Time to panic: The planet is getting warmer in catastrophic ways — and fear may be the only thing that saves us (and more). Climate disaster is upon us: The question is no longer whether or not we are going to fail, but how are we going to comport ourselves in the era of failure? The best of a bad situation: This is what extinction feels like from the inside. “Everything is not going to be okay”: How to live with constant reminders that the Earth is in trouble. Why so we fail when we try to tell the story of climate change? Perhaps we don’t want to see climate horrors clearly. The end of the story: Susan Mathews reviews The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming by David Wallace-Wells. The case for “conditional optimism” on climate change (and more).
From Lawfare, Michelle Melton on climate change and national security (and part 2 and part 3). White House prepares to scrutinize intelligence agencies’ finding that climate change threatens national security. Rising tides will sink global order: Global warming will produce national extinctions and international insurgencies — and change everything you think you know about foreign policy. How governments react to climate change: Isaac Chotiner interviews Joel Wainwright and Geoff Mann, authors of Climate Leviathan: A Political Theory of Our Planetary Future. How to cut U.S. emissions faster? Do what these countries are doing. We can’t save everything from climate change — here’s how to make choices.
Federico Luisetti (St. Gallen): Geopower: On the States of Nature of Late Capitalism. Climate and economic risks “threaten 2008-style systemic collapse”. Unhinged GDP growth could actually destroy the economy, economists find. From the Climate Leadership Council, here is the “Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends”, the largest public statement of economists in history. How Google, Microsoft, and Big Tech are automating the climate crisis. If property rights were real, climate-destroying companies would be sued out of existence. Karel Ludenhoff on Marx, socialism and the ecology. Paul S. Adler on responding to the climate emergency: Socialism or barbarism.