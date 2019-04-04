Fabienne Peter (Warwick): Political Authority and Expertise. From the New York Times Magazine, how Rupert Murdoch’s empire of influence remade the world. From Vox, Hindsight 2070: We asked 15 experts, “What do we do now that will be considered unthinkable in 50 years?” Ten thinkers on Brexit: What is the most democratic way to solve the Brexit crisis? Josh Marshall seeks to explain Brexit. What we must learn from the history of French feminism: Josh Maserow interviews Lisa Greenwald, author of Daughters of 1968: Redefining French Feminism and the Women’s Liberation Movement. In science, as in sports, the sidelines matter: Tomorrow’s Nobel prizes are won today off-season and in the back office. The introduction to A Theory of the Aphorism: From Confucius to Twitter by Andrew Hui.
Henry Radice (LSE): Saving Ourselves? On Rescue and Humanitarian Action. Tom Ginsburg (Chicago) and Mila Versteeg (Virginia): From Catalonia to California: Secession in Constitutional Law. Here’s how democracy is eroding in Mongolia. Coming soon: The death of the filibuster. A US-Mexico border shutdown would affect far more than avocado prices. Empire of the census: America’s long history of manipulating its headcount for political gain. Jeffrey Toobin reviews First: Sandra Day O'Connor by Evan Thomas. Lauren Katzenberg on 40 stories from women about life in the military. There’s nothing to fear in Chernobyl: It’s not the post-apocalyptic contaminated wasteland you’ve been led to believe. Henry Louis Gates Jr. on how Reconstruction still shapes racism in America.